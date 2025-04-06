Indonesia's Diplomatic Approach to U.S. Tariffs

Indonesia has announced it will not retaliate against U.S. President Donald Trump's trade tariffs on its economy, according to a statement from the country's senior economic minister.

In a strategic move, Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto emphasized that Indonesia would engage in diplomacy and negotiations to seek solutions that benefit both nations.

This declaration comes as Indonesia's preliminary response to the new trade measures implemented by the U.S., signaling a preference for dialogue over conflict.

