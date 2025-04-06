Indonesia's Diplomatic Approach to U.S. Tariffs
Indonesia has decided not to retaliate against U.S. President Donald Trump's trade tariffs. Instead, the country plans to pursue diplomacy and negotiations to reach mutually beneficial solutions, according to Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto. This marks Indonesia's first response to the U.S. trade levy.
Indonesia
Indonesia has announced it will not retaliate against U.S. President Donald Trump's trade tariffs on its economy, according to a statement from the country's senior economic minister.
In a strategic move, Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto emphasized that Indonesia would engage in diplomacy and negotiations to seek solutions that benefit both nations.
This declaration comes as Indonesia's preliminary response to the new trade measures implemented by the U.S., signaling a preference for dialogue over conflict.
