Left Menu

Indonesia's Diplomatic Approach to U.S. Tariffs

Indonesia has decided not to retaliate against U.S. President Donald Trump's trade tariffs. Instead, the country plans to pursue diplomacy and negotiations to reach mutually beneficial solutions, according to Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto. This marks Indonesia's first response to the U.S. trade levy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 06-04-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 14:44 IST
Indonesia's Diplomatic Approach to U.S. Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia has announced it will not retaliate against U.S. President Donald Trump's trade tariffs on its economy, according to a statement from the country's senior economic minister.

In a strategic move, Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto emphasized that Indonesia would engage in diplomacy and negotiations to seek solutions that benefit both nations.

This declaration comes as Indonesia's preliminary response to the new trade measures implemented by the U.S., signaling a preference for dialogue over conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025