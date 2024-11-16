Spotlight on Selfless Service: Tamil Nadu Home Guards

A newly released short film sheds light on the Tamil Nadu Home Guard Organisation, spotlighting their admirable dedication to community service. The project was unveiled by Director General, Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards, MHA, New Delhi, Vivek Srivastava, and Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, Shankar Jiwal.

The film aims to generate awareness about the Home Guard's selfless contribution in areas such as public safety, disaster response, and social awareness campaigns. These efforts are rooted in their guiding principle of 'Nishkam Seva' or selfless service, as emphasized during the release event.

Furthermore, the occasion also saw the introduction of a telephone directory for Home Guard Officers, facilitating better coordination and communication among personnel. These initiatives underscore the organization's commitment to seamless service delivery and community welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)