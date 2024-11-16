Left Menu

Spotlight on Selfless Service: Tamil Nadu Home Guards

A short film was launched highlighting the Tamil Nadu Home Guard Organisation's service. The project, supported by high-ranking officials, aims to raise awareness about their roles in community service, disaster relief, and social awareness campaigns, emphasizing their motto of 'Nishkam Seva' or selfless service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-11-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 10:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A newly released short film sheds light on the Tamil Nadu Home Guard Organisation, spotlighting their admirable dedication to community service. The project was unveiled by Director General, Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards, MHA, New Delhi, Vivek Srivastava, and Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, Shankar Jiwal.

The film aims to generate awareness about the Home Guard's selfless contribution in areas such as public safety, disaster response, and social awareness campaigns. These efforts are rooted in their guiding principle of 'Nishkam Seva' or selfless service, as emphasized during the release event.

Furthermore, the occasion also saw the introduction of a telephone directory for Home Guard Officers, facilitating better coordination and communication among personnel. These initiatives underscore the organization's commitment to seamless service delivery and community welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

