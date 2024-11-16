Left Menu

Intense Clash: Security Forces Engage with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

An intense encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region. The confrontation occurred at around 8 am in a forest area. Security forces involved include the BSF, DRG, and STF. The situation remains tense as intermittent gunfire continues with more details awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 16-11-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 12:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An intense gunfight erupted on Saturday between security forces and Naxalites in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, according to a senior police official.

The clash began at approximately 8 am in a dense forest area of north Abujhmad, located along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts. The joint team of security personnel, comprising the Border Security Force (BSF), District Reserve Guard (DRG), and Special Task Force (STF), was conducting an anti-Naxalite operation when the confrontation ensued.

As of the latest reports, the exchange of gunfire between the groups continues, with authorities closely monitoring the situation for further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

