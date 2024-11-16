Left Menu

Anurag Srivastava: A Diplomat's Journey to Mauritius

Anurag Srivastava, a seasoned Indian Foreign Service diplomat, has been appointed as India's next high commissioner to Mauritius. With a rich 25-year career, Srivastava previously served in various roles including as India's ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union, and as MEA spokesperson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 12:08 IST
Seasoned diplomat Anurag Srivastava is set to become India's next high commissioner to Mauritius, a strategic player in the Indian Ocean region. Srivastava is a 1999-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, currently leading the Nepal-Bhutan division at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Replacing K Nandini Singla, Srivastava's appointment comes as a significant move in India's diplomatic mission. Srivastava's diverse career includes serving as the MEA spokesperson, ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union, and positions at various Indian missions abroad.

His background features extensive experience in the corporate sector, degrees in engineering and business management, and a postgraduate diploma in diplomatic studies from Oxford University. Anurag Srivastava's broad expertise positions him well for his new role in Mauritius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

