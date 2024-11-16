Left Menu

CAG India: Innovating Audits with AI and Emerging Tech

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Girish Chandra Murmu, highlights the necessity for innovative auditing techniques in the face of rapidly evolving technologies. During the 4th Audit Diwas, Murmu stressed leveraging AI and emerging technologies to enhance auditing and governance practices, while ensuring transparency and accountability.

Updated: 16-11-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 14:07 IST
  • India

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, Girish Chandra Murmu, called on officers to innovate by embracing new technologies during the 4th Audit Diwas celebrations. Emphasizing adaptability, Murmu highlighted the potential of AI to revolutionize auditing and governance practices, presenting both opportunities and challenges like privacy concerns and algorithmic biases.

Murmu asserted the importance of thinking creatively to improve auditing methodologies and operational efficiencies. His speech underscored the CAG's engagement with tech trends to enhance its effectiveness, marking a commitment to both innovation and social relevance in auditing practices.

Speaker Om Birla praised the CAG for its global reputation and proactive adoption of technologies such as AI, which has strengthened transparency and accountability. The event also celebrated CAG's new role as chair of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions, emphasizing its continuous contribution to financial oversight and good governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

