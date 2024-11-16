Population Management: A Strategic Asset for India
Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu discusses how southern India's fertility rates falling below replacement levels necessitate 'population management.' He emphasizes its importance as an asset for India, citing aging problems in other countries. Naidu advocates for policy shifts and global service sector contributions by Indian human resources.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the issue of declining fertility rates in southern states at the HT Leadership Summit on Saturday, stressing the urgency of 'population management.' He called it a crucial strategic asset for India, pointing to demographic shifts experienced by countries like Japan, China, and several in Europe.
Naidu emphasized that India's human resources are poised to play a pivotal role globally, particularly in the service sector, provided population management becomes a priority. He pointed to the socio-economic challenges accompanying an aging population, especially in Indian southern states where the fertility rate has dropped to 1.6, below the replacement level of 2.1.
The Chief Minister also addressed potential policy shifts from discouraging to incentivizing population growth, proposing that India could benefit globally if managed properly. Additionally, he praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and strategic outlook, which he believes will bring the BJP back to power and positively impact national growth strategies.
