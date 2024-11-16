Left Menu

Deadly Attack Disrupts Balochistan: Internet Cut Off Amid Chaos

In Balochistan, a severe attack on a security post resulted in at least seven deaths and 10 injuries, leading to widespread internet disruptions. The banned Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility. Government officials have yet to issue statements, but internet services are suspended for safety reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 16-11-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 19:55 IST
A violent attack on a security checkpoint in Balochistan province left at least seven dead, including security personnel, and 10 others injured, according to reports.

As details of the assault emerged, residents across the province voiced concerns over interrupted internet services, impacting daily communications.

The Balochistan Liberation Army took responsibility for the attack, yet no official comments have been made by the provincial government or senior law enforcement.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority confirmed temporary suspensions of mobile internet services in response to heightened public safety concerns following the latest surge in terrorist acts.

Authorities stated that internet service restrictions were issued under directives aimed at safeguarding public safety during heightened security threats.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack, extending condolences to victims' families.

The province has witnessed an escalation in violence, with a recent suicide bombing in Quetta, killing 27 people, highlighting ongoing instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

