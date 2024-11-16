Deadly Attack Disrupts Balochistan: Internet Cut Off Amid Chaos

A violent attack on a security checkpoint in Balochistan province left at least seven dead, including security personnel, and 10 others injured, according to reports.

As details of the assault emerged, residents across the province voiced concerns over interrupted internet services, impacting daily communications.

The Balochistan Liberation Army took responsibility for the attack, yet no official comments have been made by the provincial government or senior law enforcement.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority confirmed temporary suspensions of mobile internet services in response to heightened public safety concerns following the latest surge in terrorist acts.

Authorities stated that internet service restrictions were issued under directives aimed at safeguarding public safety during heightened security threats.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack, extending condolences to victims' families.

The province has witnessed an escalation in violence, with a recent suicide bombing in Quetta, killing 27 people, highlighting ongoing instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)