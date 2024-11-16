Left Menu

Massive IMFL Seizure Unveiled in Indore Truck Haul

A major bust involving Indian-made foreign liquor was conducted in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, seizing Rs 1.75 crore worth of whiskey and vodka. The truck driver, Kamlesh Jat from Rajasthan, was arrested for transporting 8,500 litres of liquor without documents. The liquor originated from Ambala in Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 16-11-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:22 IST
Massive IMFL Seizure Unveiled in Indore Truck Haul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal liquor transport, authorities have seized Indian-made foreign liquor valued at Rs 1.75 crore from a truck in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The operation took place on the Sanwer-Kshipra Road, where the truck was intercepted and searched by a police team.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hitika Vasal reported that the truck was transporting a substantial consignment of 8,500 litres of whiskey and vodka. The seizure revealed a cunning modus operandi employed by smugglers, using a regular cargo truck to conceal the illicit liquor haul.

The driver, identified as Kamlesh Jat from Rajasthan, was found without proper documentation for the liquor transport and has been apprehended. During interrogation, Jat disclosed that he sourced the liquor from Ambala in Haryana, adding another layer to the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024