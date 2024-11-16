Massive IMFL Seizure Unveiled in Indore Truck Haul

In a significant crackdown on illegal liquor transport, authorities have seized Indian-made foreign liquor valued at Rs 1.75 crore from a truck in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The operation took place on the Sanwer-Kshipra Road, where the truck was intercepted and searched by a police team.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hitika Vasal reported that the truck was transporting a substantial consignment of 8,500 litres of whiskey and vodka. The seizure revealed a cunning modus operandi employed by smugglers, using a regular cargo truck to conceal the illicit liquor haul.

The driver, identified as Kamlesh Jat from Rajasthan, was found without proper documentation for the liquor transport and has been apprehended. During interrogation, Jat disclosed that he sourced the liquor from Ambala in Haryana, adding another layer to the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)