Congress Stages Dramatic Walkout Over Alleged Transport Scandal in Madhya Pradesh
The Congress accused the BJP of hindering the investigation into a transport scam, citing undisclosed evidence linked to seized gold and cash. Protesting the inaction, Congress members walked out of the Madhya Pradesh assembly, dramatizing their discontent by drawing parallels to Kumbhakaran's legendary slumber.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:00 IST
- India
The Congress walked out of the Madhya Pradesh assembly on Thursday, charging the state BJP government with interference in the investigation of an alleged transport scam.
Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar claimed the government has failed to clarify ownership of gold and cash seized by the Income Tax department, and accused them of withholding vital evidence.
In a dramatic protest, Congress MLAs dressed as Kumbhakaran, from the epic Ramayana, to symbolize the government's inaction amidst multiple scams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
