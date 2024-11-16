Left Menu

Highway Havoc: Assault on UP Minister's Entourage in Gwalior

Four individuals were arrested in Madhya Pradesh for attacking an officer of UP minister Manohar Lal and seizing his pistol following a road rage altercation. The incident occurred on the Gwalior-Jhansi highway, involving a confrontation with a biker that led to a violent exchange and weapon recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 16-11-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four people have been arrested in connection with an assault on the personal security officer of UP Minister Manohar Lal, following a road rage incident in Gwalior district, according to police reports.

The altercation also resulted in the beating of another staff member from the minister's team, occurring near Jaurasi village on the Gwalior-Jhansi highway last Friday night, as detailed by Additional Superintendent of Police Gajendra Vardhaman.

An argument over road space escalated, leading to the theft of a firearm, which was subsequently recovered. The suspects face charges under various sections for assault and obstructing a public servant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

