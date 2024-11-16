Kolkata NCB Cracks Down on Notorious Drug Trafficker

In a significant breakthrough, the Kolkata unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has apprehended Gautam Mondal, a notorious drug smuggler, in connection with a major smuggling operation. Mondal was arrested on November 13 for attempting to smuggle 14,998 bottles of Codeine-Based Cough Syrup to Bangladesh, according to a senior official.

Mondal, who has a history of smuggling gold, is linked to three cases filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). He had managed to evade capture by frequently changing locations and operating with trained accomplices. His capture marks a significant achievement in the fight against drug trafficking in the region.

The accused is now facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The investigation is ongoing with joint efforts by the DRI Kolkata and the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police, as efforts intensify to dismantle the network of criminal operations linked to Mondal.

(With inputs from agencies.)