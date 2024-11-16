Left Menu

Kolkata NCB Cracks Down on Notorious Drug Trafficker

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Kolkata has arrested Gautam Mondal, a notorious drug trafficker, for attempting to smuggle nearly 15,000 bottles of Codeine-Based Cough Syrup to Bangladesh. Mondal, linked with other smuggling cases and previously evading capture, faces charges under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-11-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:48 IST
Kolkata NCB Cracks Down on Notorious Drug Trafficker
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Kolkata unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has apprehended Gautam Mondal, a notorious drug smuggler, in connection with a major smuggling operation. Mondal was arrested on November 13 for attempting to smuggle 14,998 bottles of Codeine-Based Cough Syrup to Bangladesh, according to a senior official.

Mondal, who has a history of smuggling gold, is linked to three cases filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). He had managed to evade capture by frequently changing locations and operating with trained accomplices. His capture marks a significant achievement in the fight against drug trafficking in the region.

The accused is now facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The investigation is ongoing with joint efforts by the DRI Kolkata and the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police, as efforts intensify to dismantle the network of criminal operations linked to Mondal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024