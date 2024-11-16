Major Drug Bust at Charbagh Station: Smuggling Ring Exposed

Authorities conducted a successful joint operation at Charbagh railway station, resulting in the seizure of drugs valued at approximately Rs 2 crore. The Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) collaborated in intercepting the smuggling attempt on Saturday.

Santosh Singh of Bihar's Chhapra district and Ram Lotan from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district have been charged following the operation. The GRP has initiated a campaign under the guidance of Additional Director General of Police Prakash D to target suspected smugglers.

During the raid, 38 packets of the banned drug oxytocin were discovered in the railway parcel, identified as having been transported from Chhapra to Lucknow on train number 15053. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities suspecting the involvement of additional individuals in the smuggling network.

(With inputs from agencies.)