Left Menu

Major Drug Bust at Charbagh Station: Smuggling Ring Exposed

In a joint operation, authorities seized drugs worth Rs 2 crore at Charbagh railway station. Two men, Santosh Singh and Ram Lotan, were charged in connection. Oxytocin, a banned substance, was intercepted while being smuggled from Bihar. Investigations suggest possible involvement of additional suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-11-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 22:06 IST
Major Drug Bust at Charbagh Station: Smuggling Ring Exposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities conducted a successful joint operation at Charbagh railway station, resulting in the seizure of drugs valued at approximately Rs 2 crore. The Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) collaborated in intercepting the smuggling attempt on Saturday.

Santosh Singh of Bihar's Chhapra district and Ram Lotan from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district have been charged following the operation. The GRP has initiated a campaign under the guidance of Additional Director General of Police Prakash D to target suspected smugglers.

During the raid, 38 packets of the banned drug oxytocin were discovered in the railway parcel, identified as having been transported from Chhapra to Lucknow on train number 15053. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities suspecting the involvement of additional individuals in the smuggling network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024