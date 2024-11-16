Manipur Turmoil: Protesters Clash with Authorities Amid Tensions

Imphal has become a hotspot for unrest after three out of six missing persons were found dead in a river. Protestors swiftly targeted the homes of state ministers and MLAs, sparking violent clashes.

The government, reacting to the escalating tensions, imposed an indefinite curfew across five districts and suspended internet access to curb further unrest.

Meanwhile, calls for swift justice and action continue, with pressure mounting on the administration to address the public's grievances and restore order to the troubled region.

(With inputs from agencies.)