Manipur Turmoil: Protesters Clash with Authorities Amid Tensions
Following the discovery of three bodies, missing in Manipur, protests erupted, targeting ministers' residences and prompting indefinite curfews in five districts. The administration suspended internet services. Calls for justice and government action escalate as tensions rise in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 16-11-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 22:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Imphal has become a hotspot for unrest after three out of six missing persons were found dead in a river. Protestors swiftly targeted the homes of state ministers and MLAs, sparking violent clashes.
The government, reacting to the escalating tensions, imposed an indefinite curfew across five districts and suspended internet access to curb further unrest.
Meanwhile, calls for swift justice and action continue, with pressure mounting on the administration to address the public's grievances and restore order to the troubled region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
