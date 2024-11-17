Left Menu

Iran Firmly Rejects Claims of Meeting Between UN Envoy and Elon Musk

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has categorically denied reports of a meeting between Tehran's UN envoy and billionaire Elon Musk. He described the story as fabricated by American media, suggesting potential underlying motives.

Updated: 17-11-2024 00:37 IST
In a firm rebuttal, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has denied allegations that Tehran's United Nations envoy held a meeting with U.S. billionaire Elon Musk. The statement was made on state television on Saturday.

Araqchi dismissed the reports as a 'fabricated story' by American media, hinting that there might be ulterior motives behind these claims. The rejection comes amid a complex geopolitical climate, where misinformation can spark tension between nations.

This incident highlights the ongoing scrutiny and skepticism in international relations, particularly involving influential figures and political entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

