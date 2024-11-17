Leaders Affirm Human Control Over Nuclear Decisions

In a significant diplomatic agreement, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have affirmed that the authority to determine the use of nuclear weapons should remain with humans, not artificial intelligence. This mutual understanding, as announced by the White House, emphasizes the need for human oversight in military decision-making.

The statement highlights the leaders' shared concern about AI's growing role in military technology, acknowledging the risks and advocating for responsible development and application of such technologies in warfare.

This unprecedented declaration marks a pivotal moment in U.S.-China relations, reflecting a mutual commitment to address the potential dangers of AI in military contexts.

(With inputs from agencies.)