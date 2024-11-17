Leaders Affirm Human Control Over Nuclear Decisions
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping concurred that human judgment, rather than artificial intelligence, should govern nuclear weapon use. They stressed the importance of managing AI development in military applications prudently. This marks the first such declaration between the U.S. and China.
In a significant diplomatic agreement, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have affirmed that the authority to determine the use of nuclear weapons should remain with humans, not artificial intelligence. This mutual understanding, as announced by the White House, emphasizes the need for human oversight in military decision-making.
The statement highlights the leaders' shared concern about AI's growing role in military technology, acknowledging the risks and advocating for responsible development and application of such technologies in warfare.
This unprecedented declaration marks a pivotal moment in U.S.-China relations, reflecting a mutual commitment to address the potential dangers of AI in military contexts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Xi
- AI
- nuclear
- White House
- China
- U.S.
- military
- technology
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris Faces Union Support Challenges Ahead of U.S. Election
Medvedev Warns U.S. on Nuclear Posture
India Defends Its Firms Amid U.S. Sanctions Over Russia Ties
Medvedev Warns U.S.: Nuclear Caution Needed to Avert World War Three
US-South Korea Condemn China's Escalating Military Moves Near Taiwan