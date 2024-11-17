Left Menu

US-China Digital Diplomacy: Leaders Agree on AI and Nukes

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that decisions regarding the use of nuclear weapons should remain under human control. This unprecedented understanding emphasizes the cautious development of AI in military contexts. Despite ongoing tensions, this dialogue marks a symbolic step toward addressing nuclear arms and AI integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 05:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 05:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant milestone, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached a consensus on maintaining human control over decisions related to the use of nuclear weapons, according to a White House statement on Saturday. The decision underlines the leaders' commitment to prudent development of artificial intelligence within the military framework.

This agreement marks an unprecedented step in discussions between Washington and Beijing, two nations grappling with complex issues like nuclear arms negotiations and AI technology integration. While the Chinese foreign ministry has not commented, the dialogue potentially opens doors for future talks.

Official nuclear arms discussions between the two superpowers had resumed briefly last November, but efforts have since stagnated, with U.S. officials expressing frustration over China's unresponsiveness. Despite China's rapid nuclear build-up, formal negotiations are not anticipated soon. However, informal exchanges continue, shedding light on China's military advancements and stance on nuclear deterrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

