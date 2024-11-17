Left Menu

AUKUS Alliance: Naval Power and Strategic Partnerships in the Indo-Pacific

The U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin expressed confidence in fulfilling the AUKUS agreement's capabilities. This deal involves Australia acquiring U.S. nuclear submarines and co-developing a new submarine class with the U.S. and Britain. Discussions also included regular deployment of Japanese troops in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 17-11-2024 08:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 08:52 IST
In a significant statement, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin expressed confidence on Sunday that the United States will fulfill the capabilities outlined in the AUKUS agreement.

The deal involves Australia purchasing U.S. nuclear submarines and collaborating with the U.S. and Britain on developing a new class of nuclear-powered submarines.

During his meeting in Darwin with Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, Austin also noted plans for the regular deployment of Japanese troops in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

