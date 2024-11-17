Strategic Shift: Japan's Troops to Deploy Regularly in Australia
Japanese troops are set for regular deployments in northern Australia as part of a military alliance with the U.S. amid regional security concerns. This decision was announced during a trilateral meeting in Darwin, where Australia, Japan, and the U.S. emphasized the importance of joint training and defense cooperation.
In a significant move to bolster defense relations amid growing regional tensions, Japan will commence regular troop deployments in northern Australia. This announcement was made by Australia's Defence Minister, Richard Marles, during a high-profile trilateral meeting in Darwin, alongside U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani.
Approximately 2,000 U.S. Marines currently reside in Darwin for half of the year, driven by shared concerns about China's increasing military presence in the Indo-Pacific. The new arrangement with Japan offers enhanced opportunities for joint training, further solidifying the partnership between the three nations.
During the meeting, Austin reaffirmed U.S. commitment to the AUKUS deal, which includes the development of nuclear submarines for Australia. The meeting underscored the mutual interests of Australia, the U.S., and Japan to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, opposing any regional destabilizing actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Australia
- U.S.
- military
- deployments
- Indo-Pacific
- AUKUS
- Marines
- defense
- security
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar's Strategic Indo-Pacific Talks with Australia
Strengthening Ties: Key Discussions on Indo-Pacific
Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii Set for Rugby Union Debut
Rugby's Rising Star: Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii's International Debut
The Evolving Indo-Pacific and the Quad's Role in Re-Globalization