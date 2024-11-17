Daring Daylight Heist: Kolkata Jeweller Fights Off Robbers

A jewellery shop owner in Kolkata's Mukundapur area suffered serious injuries during a daylight robbery attempt on Sunday. Miscreants masquerading as customers attacked him for resisting their effort to loot his store, police reported.

The incident occurred around 11:30 am when two individuals entered the shop posing as customers. One suddenly brandished a knife, shattered a display case, and tried to seize the jewellery. When the owner resisted, they attacked him with the knife.

Alarmed by the ensuing commotion, people from the bustling marketplace intervened, chasing and capturing the perpetrators. The assailants were handed over to the police following a thrashing by the crowd. Meanwhile, the injured shop owner was rushed to a private hospital, where he is reported to be in serious but stable condition, according to family sources.

