Strengthening Ties: Modi's Historic Visit to Nigeria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Nigeria on Sunday for extensive discussions with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This visit marks the first by an Indian leader to the country in 17 years, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties in trade, investment, and digital public infrastructure.

Upon arrival, Modi was given a ceremonial welcome at the presidential villa before holding one-on-one talks with Tinubu. The two nations are expected to formalize multiple agreements following delegation-level discussions, reflecting the deepening of the India-Nigeria strategic partnership established in 2007.

India and Nigeria have been close partners for over six decades, bolstered by a significant Indian expatriate community and over 200 Indian companies investing nearly USD 27 billion. India also supports Nigeria with concessional loans and capacity-building training programs, enhancing their development cooperation.

