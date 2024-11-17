Strengthening Ties: Modi's Historic Visit to Nigeria
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Nigeria, marking the first such visit by an Indian leader in 17 years. During talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, both nations focused on enhancing their partnership in trade, investment, and digital infrastructure. The visit is part of Modi's three-nation tour.
- Country:
- Nigeria
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Nigeria on Sunday for extensive discussions with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This visit marks the first by an Indian leader to the country in 17 years, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties in trade, investment, and digital public infrastructure.
Upon arrival, Modi was given a ceremonial welcome at the presidential villa before holding one-on-one talks with Tinubu. The two nations are expected to formalize multiple agreements following delegation-level discussions, reflecting the deepening of the India-Nigeria strategic partnership established in 2007.
India and Nigeria have been close partners for over six decades, bolstered by a significant Indian expatriate community and over 200 Indian companies investing nearly USD 27 billion. India also supports Nigeria with concessional loans and capacity-building training programs, enhancing their development cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan Streamlines Visas for Sikhs, Urges Wagah Border Trade
Traders Rally for 100% Voter Turnout in Key Elections
Political Storm: BJP and Congress Trade Allegations
GX Group's Sustainable Revolution in Telecom Infrastructure
China's Premier Li Qiang to Address Global Trade Challenges at CIIE 2023