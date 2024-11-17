Hezbollah's Media Head Killed in Beirut Strike

An Israeli airstrike has resulted in the death of Hezbollah's media relations chief, Mohammad Afif, according to Lebanese security sources. The strike occurred on Sunday in a heavily populated area of Beirut.

The targeted area served as refuge for individuals displaced from the southern suburbs of Beirut, exacerbating the humanitarian impact of the attack.

The incident marks another escalation in tensions, affecting both civilian lives and regional stability in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)