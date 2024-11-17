Left Menu

Hezbollah's Media Head Killed in Beirut Strike

An Israeli airstrike in Beirut killed Hezbollah's media relations chief Mohammad Afif. The attack targeted a densely populated district where displaced residents from Beirut's southern suburbs had sought refuge. Information was confirmed by two Lebanese security sources.

Updated: 17-11-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike has resulted in the death of Hezbollah's media relations chief, Mohammad Afif, according to Lebanese security sources. The strike occurred on Sunday in a heavily populated area of Beirut.

The targeted area served as refuge for individuals displaced from the southern suburbs of Beirut, exacerbating the humanitarian impact of the attack.

The incident marks another escalation in tensions, affecting both civilian lives and regional stability in Lebanon.

