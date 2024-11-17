Gaza Turmoil: Escalation in Beit Lahiya

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed or injured in an Israeli airstrike on a multi-storey residential building in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, according to medics and residents. The Gaza government media office reported 72 fatalities, although Israel has not provided any immediate commentary on the incident.

The Israeli army has intensified its operations in Gaza since October 2023, targeting Hamas militants. Despite Israel's claims of killing hundreds of militants, historical refugee camps remain central in the conflict, with local infrastructure heavily impacted by continuous military actions.

As the death toll rises, diplomatic attempts at brokering a ceasefire seem stalled. Qatar, a mediator in the conflict, has urged both parties to show more commitment to peace talks. However, divergent views on how to end the war pose significant challenges to reaching an agreement.

