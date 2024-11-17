Tragedy on the Tracks: Policeman's Fatal Fall at Kalyan Station
A policeman tragically lost his life after falling from a train at Kalyan station. The incident occurred at platform seven and is under investigation, with CCTV footage being reviewed. The officer, Dattatray Lokhande, was on his way to work and leaves behind a wife and two children.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded at Kalyan station, Thane district, as a policeman lost his life after falling from a moving train. The event took place on platform number seven at 10:50 am on Friday, according to official sources.
Authorities are examining CCTV footage to reconstruct the sequence and circumstances that led to Dattatray Lokhande's fall. Senior Inspector Pandhari Kande from the Kalyan railway police stated that this review is crucial to understand the specifics of the accident.
Lokhande was traveling to his post at Ghatkopar railway police headquarters when the incident occurred. A resident of Kalyan East, Lokhande is survived by his wife and two children, leaving behind a grieving family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
