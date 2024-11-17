Tragedy on the Tracks: Policeman's Fatal Fall at Kalyan Station

A tragic incident unfolded at Kalyan station, Thane district, as a policeman lost his life after falling from a moving train. The event took place on platform number seven at 10:50 am on Friday, according to official sources.

Authorities are examining CCTV footage to reconstruct the sequence and circumstances that led to Dattatray Lokhande's fall. Senior Inspector Pandhari Kande from the Kalyan railway police stated that this review is crucial to understand the specifics of the accident.

Lokhande was traveling to his post at Ghatkopar railway police headquarters when the incident occurred. A resident of Kalyan East, Lokhande is survived by his wife and two children, leaving behind a grieving family.

