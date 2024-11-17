Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: Policeman's Fatal Fall at Kalyan Station

A policeman tragically lost his life after falling from a train at Kalyan station. The incident occurred at platform seven and is under investigation, with CCTV footage being reviewed. The officer, Dattatray Lokhande, was on his way to work and leaves behind a wife and two children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-11-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 19:02 IST
Tragedy on the Tracks: Policeman's Fatal Fall at Kalyan Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Kalyan station, Thane district, as a policeman lost his life after falling from a moving train. The event took place on platform number seven at 10:50 am on Friday, according to official sources.

Authorities are examining CCTV footage to reconstruct the sequence and circumstances that led to Dattatray Lokhande's fall. Senior Inspector Pandhari Kande from the Kalyan railway police stated that this review is crucial to understand the specifics of the accident.

Lokhande was traveling to his post at Ghatkopar railway police headquarters when the incident occurred. A resident of Kalyan East, Lokhande is survived by his wife and two children, leaving behind a grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024