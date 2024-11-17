Bangladesh's Interim Government Seeks Sheikh Hasina's Extradition Amid Rising Tensions

In a significant policy shift, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced on Sunday that the interim government would request the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India amid widespread protests.

During a national address marking 100 days of the interim government, Yunus emphasized efforts to ensure citizen security, including for religious minorities. He asserted the government's commitment to seeking justice in every killing related to the protests against Hasina's government.

Despite Yunus's earlier remarks suggesting otherwise, the interim government now plans to pursue Hasina's extradition actively. Meanwhile, it is investigating incidents involving violence against minorities and preparing for upcoming elections by undertaking electoral reforms.

