Escalation Alert: U.S. Greenlights Ukraine’s Strike Deep into Russia
Washington's decision to allow Ukraine to strike within Russia using long-range U.S. missiles marks a major policy shift. According to TASS, Russian official Vladimir Dzhabarov warns this could lead to World War Three, promising a swift response. U.S. officials confirmed the decision on Sunday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-11-2024 01:56 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 01:56 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant policy shift, Washington has decided to permit Ukraine to use long-range U.S. missiles to strike deep into Russian territory. This move has been met with severe warnings from Moscow.
Russian official Vladimir Dzhabarov cautioned that such an escalation could lead to World War Three, with promises of a swift response from Russia.
Two U.S. officials, along with a source familiar with the decision, unveiled this dramatic change in approach amidst the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, earlier on Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
