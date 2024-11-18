Escalation Alert: U.S. Greenlights Ukraine’s Strike Deep into Russia

In a significant policy shift, Washington has decided to permit Ukraine to use long-range U.S. missiles to strike deep into Russian territory. This move has been met with severe warnings from Moscow.

Russian official Vladimir Dzhabarov cautioned that such an escalation could lead to World War Three, with promises of a swift response from Russia.

Two U.S. officials, along with a source familiar with the decision, unveiled this dramatic change in approach amidst the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, earlier on Sunday.

