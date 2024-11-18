Left Menu

Tensions Erupt: Fatal Clashes and Unrest in Manipur

A protester was killed in a clash between security forces and a mob in Manipur's Jiribam district. Security forces were accused of firing, although it remains unclear who fired the shots. The unrest followed the abduction and killing of women and children by militants.

In a tense altercation in Manipur's Jiribam district, a protester was killed amid a clash with security forces, police reported on Monday. The incident has added fuel to the ongoing unrest regarding the abduction and killing of women and children.

Eyewitness accounts suggested that the lethal gunfire originated from the direction of security forces. The situation escalated late Sunday when demonstrators engaged in vandalism at Babupara in Jiribam, targeting properties associated with political figures and burning materials in protest.

Manipur continues to grapple with heightened security concerns, a curfew in place, and a suspension of internet services. While the political crisis deepens, with the National People's Party withdrawing its support from the ruling government, the impact on BJP's legislative majority remains negligible.

