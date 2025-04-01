Left Menu

Heightened Vigilance in Poonch: Security Forces Sweep Five Key Areas

Security forces launched search operations in five areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district to maintain high vigilance. The joint teams of the Special Operations Group and Central Reserve Police Force targeted hinterland and border areas to enhance security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:13 IST
Indian Army Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster security measures, search operations were initiated by security forces on Tuesday across five strategic locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, according to official sources.

The intensified operations are part of efforts to maintain heightened vigilance in this border region, ensuring safety and security. The search efforts were executed by joint teams comprising the Special Operations Group (SoG) of the police alongside units from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Targeted areas in the security sweep included both hinterland and border zones, namely Behramgalla-Chatran Sailan, Kala Jhoola, and the Nakka Nar forest situated in Gursai Mastandara Jabri, as well as Chajala-Seagi areas of Mankote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

