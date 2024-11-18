Left Menu

Odisha Vigilance Targets Senior Officials in DA Raids

Odisha vigilance conducted raids on the properties of a sub-collector and a senior engineer, accused of possessing disproportionate assets. Investigations targeted Narayan Chandra Nayak and Subash Chandra Panda, with operations spanning multiple districts to trace their undisclosed wealth. The raids are ongoing with results pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-11-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 12:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Odisha vigilance department executed raids on the properties of high-ranking officials accused of accumulating disproportionate assets.

The operation focused on Narayan Chandra Nayak, sub-collector of Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district, and Subash Chandra Panda, deputy general manager (civil) at the Odisha State Police Housing Welfare Corporation in Berhampur.

Vigilance teams carried out searches in several districts, including Khurda, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, and Mayurbhanj, to unearth undisclosed wealth, with further details awaiting the raid's conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

