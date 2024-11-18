Odisha Vigilance Targets Senior Officials in DA Raids

In a significant crackdown, the Odisha vigilance department executed raids on the properties of high-ranking officials accused of accumulating disproportionate assets.

The operation focused on Narayan Chandra Nayak, sub-collector of Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district, and Subash Chandra Panda, deputy general manager (civil) at the Odisha State Police Housing Welfare Corporation in Berhampur.

Vigilance teams carried out searches in several districts, including Khurda, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, and Mayurbhanj, to unearth undisclosed wealth, with further details awaiting the raid's conclusion.

