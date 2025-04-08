Rise of the Genetically Engineered Wolves: A Step Towards Reviving Extinct Species?

In a groundbreaking effort by Colossal Biosciences, scientists have successfully engineered three wolf pups that bear a striking resemblance to the long-extinct dire wolves. Despite their physical likeness to their ancient counterparts, experts caution that these engineered wolves will not reintroduce the original ecological roles of the extinct species.

The team utilized ancient DNA to identify specific traits of dire wolves, combining it with genetic material from gray wolves. The CRISPR technology enabled the modification of wolf cells, and these were later combined with domestic dog egg cells to birth the engineered canines. Colossal's past projects have also focused on species like the woolly mammoth, marking significant advancements in genetic engineering.

While the initiative holds promise for biodiversity conservation, critics highlight the technological limitations and ethical considerations. The project has sparked dialogue among conservationists and prompted discussions with federal officials. As these efforts continue, they are reshaping our understanding of de-extinction and its implications for future biodiversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)