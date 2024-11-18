Mystery in Manipur: Missing Persons Found Deceased
Post-mortem of five individuals who went missing from Manipur's Jiribam district has been completed. The bodies were found in rivers and brought to a hospital in Assam. The missing individuals were allegedly abducted by militants, sparking protests and intense search efforts for the sixth person.
- Country:
- India
The post-mortem of five individuals who vanished from Manipur's Jiribam district has been finalized at a Silchar hospital in Assam, according to informed sources.
The bodies were discovered in a highly decomposed state in Jiri and Barak rivers, following a violent encounter involving security forces and Kuki-Zo militants. The individuals, including women and children from the Meitei community, were reportedly abducted by militants.
Manipur Police is coordinating the retrieval of the bodies for return to bereaved families. Meanwhile, Assam Police continues the search for a sixth missing person. The situation has inflamed local tensions, leading to protests and highlighting the ongoing ethnic violence in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Lawyers Declare Strike Over Ghaziabad Court Violence
Cries for Justice: Addressing West Bengal's Gender-Based Violence Crisis
Settler Violence Escalates Amid Gaza Conflict: Cars Torched Near Ramallah
Peace Urged as Ontario Sikh Council Condemns Violence Outside Brampton Temple
Congressman Slams Canada Over Anti-Hindu Violence