Mystery in Manipur: Missing Persons Found Deceased

The post-mortem of five individuals who vanished from Manipur's Jiribam district has been finalized at a Silchar hospital in Assam, according to informed sources.

The bodies were discovered in a highly decomposed state in Jiri and Barak rivers, following a violent encounter involving security forces and Kuki-Zo militants. The individuals, including women and children from the Meitei community, were reportedly abducted by militants.

Manipur Police is coordinating the retrieval of the bodies for return to bereaved families. Meanwhile, Assam Police continues the search for a sixth missing person. The situation has inflamed local tensions, leading to protests and highlighting the ongoing ethnic violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)