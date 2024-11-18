Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Petition on Netaji's Death Inquiry

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking an inquiry into the death of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The court criticized the plea for making reckless allegations against deceased leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi, and questioned the petitioner’s motives. Netaji reportedly died in a 1945 plane crash, according to government records.

Updated: 18-11-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 13:35 IST
In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court on Monday threw out a petition demanding an inquiry into the mysterious death of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Spearheaded by a bench with Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, the court dismissed the plea, emphasizing that the judiciary is not meant to oversee governmental functions.

The petition, which contained wild allegations against historical leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, was deemed by the court to lack merit, with an insistence that the petitioner's true intentions be scrutinized.

