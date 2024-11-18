Supreme Court Dismisses Petition on Netaji's Death Inquiry

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court on Monday threw out a petition demanding an inquiry into the mysterious death of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Spearheaded by a bench with Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, the court dismissed the plea, emphasizing that the judiciary is not meant to oversee governmental functions.

The petition, which contained wild allegations against historical leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, was deemed by the court to lack merit, with an insistence that the petitioner's true intentions be scrutinized.

(With inputs from agencies.)