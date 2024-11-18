Family Tragedy in Udhampur: Man on the Run After Deadly Attack
In Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, a man named Suresh Kumar allegedly killed his mother-in-law and critically injured his wife and sister-in-law due to a family dispute. He is currently on the run, and police are making efforts to apprehend him.
A haunting incident unfolded in Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir, where Suresh Kumar allegedly attacked his mother-in-law and injured his wife and her sister over a family dispute. The incident took place on Sunday night, according to police statements released on Monday.
Kumar reportedly used a sharp weapon to assault the three women in Kiya village, Ram Nagar area, before fleeing. The brutal attack left his mother-in-law, Shanti Devi, dead and his wife, Lalita, along with her sister, Anju Devi, in critical condition. Both survivors were referred to a district hospital for specialized treatment.
Efforts to nab the accused are underway, with police registering a case regarding the murder. The accused was reportedly intoxicated during the attack. Rakesh, Kumar's brother-in-law, demanded his arrest and strict punishment, citing a recent altercation between Kumar and his wife as a potential trigger.
