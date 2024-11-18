Left Menu

Supreme Court Puts Hold on Mercy Petition in High-Profile Assassination Case

The Supreme Court has temporarily halted its directive for the President to review the mercy petition of Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted in the assassination of Punjab's former chief minister. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted 'sensitivities,' and the hearing is rescheduled for Monday.

  India

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Monday chose to temporarily halt its order urging President Droupadi Murmu to evaluate the mercy petition of death row inmate Balwant Singh Rajoana, implicated in the 1995 murder of Punjab's then-chief minister, Beant Singh.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, following the morning's order, advocated for postponement due to unspecified 'sensitivities,' proposing a new hearing for Friday. The bench, acquiescing to Mehta's request, and acknowledged the file remains with the Home Ministry.

The case is slated for discussion again on Monday, maintaining the focus on whether Rajoana's plea will be fast-tracked as urged by the bench of Justices B R Gavai, P K Mishra, and K V Viswanathan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

