Russian Forces Advance: Control of Novooleksiivka Seized

Russian forces have reportedly taken control of the eastern Ukrainian village of Novooleksiivka in the contested Donetsk region. This claim comes from Russia's RIA news agency, which cited information from the Defence Ministry.

This development marks another step in the ongoing conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces as tensions continue to escalate in the region.

However, Reuters has noted that they could not independently verify the information presented by the Russian state media.

(With inputs from agencies.)