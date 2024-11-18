Escalating Conflict: High Toll in Gaza Amid Israeli Strikes

An escalation in violence has hit the Gaza Strip, where Israeli military strikes killed 20 Palestinians on Monday, medics reported. Targeted areas included encampments for displaced families and zones designated as humanitarian. Health officials highlighted the severity of the situation as child malnutrition rises due to restricted supply access.

Israeli forces have intensified their campaign against the Hamas militant group since October 2023, leading to deadly airstrikes on residential areas, including Beit Lahiya and Gaza City. Dozens were reported dead following these strikes, while the Israeli military cites attacks on 'terrorist targets' without further comment on the recent incidents.

Local hospitals face dire conditions. Hussam Abu Safiya, head of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, described the siege they are under by Israeli forces, hindering the delivery of vital food and medical supplies. The health system is straining under the crisis, with ambulances unable to reach those in need.

