Controversy in Gaza: Israeli Military Investigates Aid Workers' Deaths
The Israeli military is investigating the deaths of emergency and aid workers in Gaza, amidst allegations of an execution. Lieutenant Colonel Shoshani emphasizes it as an operational event, with the military probing circumstances involving Red Crescent-marked vehicles, aiming for accountability, amidst international demands for justice.
The Israeli military has launched an investigation into the deaths of several emergency and aid workers in Gaza, amidst accusations of an execution, which military authorities strongly reject.
Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani stated that the investigation, conducted by a general staff mechanism, seeks to clarify an event where bodies, including those of 15 workers from the Red Crescent and United Nations, were found. The military acknowledged firing on vehicles supposedly utilized by terrorists under Red Crescent markings but dismissed claims these were premeditated killings.
Amidst calls for accountability from various international entities, including the UN, the military insists on transparency once investigations conclude, while still contesting reports describing the incident as an execution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Palestinian medics say Israeli strikes across Gaza overnight killed dozens, reports AP.
Canada Condemns Executions: Diplomatic Tensions Rise with China
The Israeli military says Palestinians will no longer be allowed to enter northern Gaza from the south, reports AP.
Canada Condemns China's Execution of Four Nationals Amid Diplomatic Tensions
Fuel Crisis Hampers Red Crescent Operations in Gaza