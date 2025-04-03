Controversy in Gaza: Israeli Military Investigates Aid Workers' Deaths

The Israeli military has launched an investigation into the deaths of several emergency and aid workers in Gaza, amidst accusations of an execution, which military authorities strongly reject.

Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani stated that the investigation, conducted by a general staff mechanism, seeks to clarify an event where bodies, including those of 15 workers from the Red Crescent and United Nations, were found. The military acknowledged firing on vehicles supposedly utilized by terrorists under Red Crescent markings but dismissed claims these were premeditated killings.

Amidst calls for accountability from various international entities, including the UN, the military insists on transparency once investigations conclude, while still contesting reports describing the incident as an execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)