Unrest in Manipur: Ethnic Tensions Ignite

Tensions erupted in India's Manipur state as ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities led to violence and arrests. Historical inequalities and the influence of external refugee crises compounded the unrest. Recent violence was sparked by the murder of a Kuki woman, escalating into protests and confrontations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 17:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In India's northeastern state of Manipur, hundreds defied a curfew to demonstrate over the weekend, resulting in 23 arrests for violence as ethnic tensions resurfaced between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Manipur has long been a hotspot of ethnic strife, deeply rooted in historical inequalities. These tensions reignited following a High Court recommendation last year that could extend affirmative action benefits to the dominant Meiteis, potentially affecting the Kuki and Naga tribes.

The situation worsened recently after a Kuki woman was found murdered, leading to protests and violent clashes in Jiribam district—an area previously unscathed by conflict. Security forces have been involved in confrontations, accentuating the divide in this volatile region.

