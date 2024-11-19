Left Menu

Hong Kong's National Security Trial: Democracy Under Siege

Hong Kong's High Court sentenced 45 pro-democracy activists to jail for up to 10 years for conspiracy to commit subversion under a national security law. The trial, criticized internationally, highlights tensions between democratic values and legal enforcement in Hong Kong, affecting its status as a financial hub.

Updated: 19-11-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 09:11 IST
Hong Kong's National Security Trial: Democracy Under Siege
In a landmark national security trial, Hong Kong's High Court sentenced 45 pro-democracy activists to prison terms of up to 10 years. This decision has sparked international outrage and cast a shadow over the city's reputation for democratic values.

Among those sentenced was Benny Tai, a former legal scholar deemed an organizer of the group, who received a ten-year sentence. Western nations have decried the trial as politically driven, emphasizing that activists were engaging in lawful political activities. The Hong Kong and Chinese governments, however, maintain that the national security laws were essential for peace after the 2019 protests.

The activists were charged for organizing an unofficial primary election aimed at influencing legislative elections. Despite acquittals for two individuals, 14 others were found guilty while 31 pleaded guilty. The sentences have ranged from just over four years to the decade-long term, affecting prominent figures like Joshua Wong and Gwyneth Ho.

