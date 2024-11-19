Wyoming Court Blocks Anti-Abortion Laws, Upholds Constitutional Rights

A Wyoming judge has ruled that two recent anti-abortion laws violate the state constitution, thus keeping abortion legal. Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens issued a permanent injunction against the 'Life is a Human Right Act' and a separate medical abortion ban, according to local media reports.

The decision was based on a constitutional provision giving competent adults the right to make their own healthcare decisions. Judge Owens argued that the laws imposed unreasonable restrictions on women's healthcare rights throughout their pregnancies and were neither reasonable nor necessary for protecting public health and welfare.

The judge criticized the legislation for not distinguishing between different stages of fetal development. She noted that the state’s officials, including Governor Mark Gordon and Attorney General Bridget Hill, failed to justify why pregnant women should be excluded from constitutional protections. This ruling reflects a broader national debate post the 2022 Supreme Court decision that transferred abortion lawmaking to individual states.

(With inputs from agencies.)