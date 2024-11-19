Manipur's NDA Calls for Action Against Kuki Militants After Tragic Attack
A meeting of MLAs from Manipur's BJP-led NDA passed a resolution demanding a 'mass operation' against Kuki militants linked to the tragic killing of women and children. The resolution calls for declaring the militants an 'unlawful organization' and seeks to hand over the case to the NIA.
The ruling BJP-led NDA in Manipur has passed a resolution to conduct a 'mass operation' targeting Kuki militants following a brutal attack that claimed the lives of three women and three children. The resolution was adopted at a meeting attended by 27 MLAs.
The NDA coalition has set a seven-day deadline for declaring the Kuki militants as an 'unlawful organization.' It further resolved to hand over the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for immediate action.
If the measures are not enacted within the timeframe, the NDA MLAs will decide the next steps in consultation with Manipur's citizens. The meeting also condemned attacks on political figures' properties, promising legal actions based on findings from a High Powered Committee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
