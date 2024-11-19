Anti-Naxal Operation: Key Leader Eliminated in Karkala

A top Naxalite leader, Vikram Gowda, was shot dead by the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) near Eedu village in Karkala taluk, according to official sources on Tuesday.

The ANF encountered a group of Naxalites during an extensive combing operation on Monday afternoon. When confronted, one of the Naxalites allegedly opened fire with an automatic weapon, prompting the ANF to retaliate, resulting in Gowda's death. Four other members escaped.

Vikram Gowda had long been a prominent figure in Naxalite operations across South India, evading capture by taking refuge in Kerala and Tamil Nadu while frequently visiting Kodagu in Karnataka, an official indicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)