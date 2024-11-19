Left Menu

Anti-Naxal Operation: Key Leader Eliminated in Karkala

A top Naxalite leader, Vikram Gowda, was killed by the Anti-Naxal Force in Karkala district following an intensive operation. The confrontation occurred when Gowda's group attacked the ANF. Though Gowda was killed, four members of his group managed to escape.

A top Naxalite leader, Vikram Gowda, was shot dead by the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) near Eedu village in Karkala taluk, according to official sources on Tuesday.

The ANF encountered a group of Naxalites during an extensive combing operation on Monday afternoon. When confronted, one of the Naxalites allegedly opened fire with an automatic weapon, prompting the ANF to retaliate, resulting in Gowda's death. Four other members escaped.

Vikram Gowda had long been a prominent figure in Naxalite operations across South India, evading capture by taking refuge in Kerala and Tamil Nadu while frequently visiting Kodagu in Karnataka, an official indicated.

