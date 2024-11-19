Anti-Naxal Operation: Key Leader Eliminated in Karkala
A top Naxalite leader, Vikram Gowda, was killed by the Anti-Naxal Force in Karkala district following an intensive operation. The confrontation occurred when Gowda's group attacked the ANF. Though Gowda was killed, four members of his group managed to escape.
- Country:
- India
A top Naxalite leader, Vikram Gowda, was shot dead by the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) near Eedu village in Karkala taluk, according to official sources on Tuesday.
The ANF encountered a group of Naxalites during an extensive combing operation on Monday afternoon. When confronted, one of the Naxalites allegedly opened fire with an automatic weapon, prompting the ANF to retaliate, resulting in Gowda's death. Four other members escaped.
Vikram Gowda had long been a prominent figure in Naxalite operations across South India, evading capture by taking refuge in Kerala and Tamil Nadu while frequently visiting Kodagu in Karnataka, an official indicated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxalite
- ANF
- Karkala
- Vikram Gowda
- Naxal operation
- Karnataka
- Kodagu
- Kerala
- Tamil Nadu
- official sources
ALSO READ
BJP's 'Land Jihad' Protests: Political Strife in Karnataka
Karnataka Waqf Land Controversy Escalates Amid BJP's UCC Pledge in Jharkhand
Controversy Over Land Registrations Sparks Tension in Karnataka
Karnataka CM Accuses BJP of Blocking Socio-Economic Growth
Karnataka Commemorates 100th Anniversary of Historic Belagavi Congress Session