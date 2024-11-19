Rise in Violent Incidents Sparks Concern Across China

A vehicle ploughed into students and pedestrians outside a primary school in Changde, sparking concerns about rising violence in China. The crash resulted in several injuries, with the cause still unknown. This incident is part of a worrying trend of violent attacks in the country over the past week.

The crash comes shortly after a deadly vehicular assault in Zhuhai, killing 35 and injuring 43, and a stabbing spree in Wuxi that claimed eight lives. These attacks have raised alarm over societal pressures and the lack of mental health resources in China. Many incidents involved individuals lashing out after economic setbacks.

The discussion intensifies online, despite censorship, highlighting concerns over economic despair and societal stress. Experts call for improved psychological support and transparent power monitoring to prevent such tragedies. President Xi Jinping has urged tightened security and risk assessment to curb these incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)