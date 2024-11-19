Left Menu

India-Italy Forge Strategic Partnership with 2025-29 Action Plan

India and Italy announced a comprehensive five-year strategic action plan spanning from 2025 to 2029. This plan focuses on defense, trade, clean energy, and connectivity, following discussions between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italy's Giorgia Meloni during the G20 summit. The initiative aims to bolster bilateral cooperation through 10 key pillars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 19-11-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 11:32 IST
India-Italy Forge Strategic Partnership with 2025-29 Action Plan
Giorgia Meloni Image Credit: Wikipedia

India and Italy have initiated an extensive five-year strategic action plan set to span from 2025 to 2029. This initiative was announced after comprehensive talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, held during the G20 summit.

The announced action plan is designed to enhance bilateral cooperation and engagement across 10 specific pillars which include economic cooperation, investments, energy transition, defense, security, and cultural exchanges among others. As outlined by the Ministry of External Affairs, both leaders emphasized the importance of working together on various multilateral and global issues.

According to a statement from the MEA, the countries are committed to fostering partnerships through collaboration programs in sectors such as trade, science, technology, and clean energy. Regular dialogues and consultations at the ministerial and official levels are expected to deepen ties and yield growing benefits for both nations' economies and their people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024