India-Italy Forge Strategic Partnership with 2025-29 Action Plan
India and Italy announced a comprehensive five-year strategic action plan spanning from 2025 to 2029. This plan focuses on defense, trade, clean energy, and connectivity, following discussions between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italy's Giorgia Meloni during the G20 summit. The initiative aims to bolster bilateral cooperation through 10 key pillars.
The announced action plan is designed to enhance bilateral cooperation and engagement across 10 specific pillars which include economic cooperation, investments, energy transition, defense, security, and cultural exchanges among others.
The announced action plan is designed to enhance bilateral cooperation and engagement across 10 specific pillars which include economic cooperation, investments, energy transition, defense, security, and cultural exchanges among others. As outlined by the Ministry of External Affairs, both leaders emphasized the importance of working together on various multilateral and global issues.
According to a statement from the MEA, the countries are committed to fostering partnerships through collaboration programs in sectors such as trade, science, technology, and clean energy. Regular dialogues and consultations at the ministerial and official levels are expected to deepen ties and yield growing benefits for both nations' economies and their people.
