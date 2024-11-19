India-Italy Forge Strategic Partnership with 2025-29 Action Plan

India and Italy have initiated an extensive five-year strategic action plan set to span from 2025 to 2029. This initiative was announced after comprehensive talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, held during the G20 summit.

The announced action plan is designed to enhance bilateral cooperation and engagement across 10 specific pillars which include economic cooperation, investments, energy transition, defense, security, and cultural exchanges among others. As outlined by the Ministry of External Affairs, both leaders emphasized the importance of working together on various multilateral and global issues.

According to a statement from the MEA, the countries are committed to fostering partnerships through collaboration programs in sectors such as trade, science, technology, and clean energy. Regular dialogues and consultations at the ministerial and official levels are expected to deepen ties and yield growing benefits for both nations' economies and their people.

(With inputs from agencies.)