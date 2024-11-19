Left Menu

Manipur Firing Incident Prompts Senior SP's Ouster

The Manipur government has relieved Senior SP Nectar Sanjenbam following a firing incident in Jiribam where one person died. An inquiry committee has been set up to investigate the incident, while police remain unsure of who opened fire. The committee's findings are expected within 30 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 19-11-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 11:41 IST
Manipur Firing Incident Prompts Senior SP's Ouster
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur government has taken decisive action by relieving Senior SP (Combat) Nectar Sanjenbam of his duties following a controversial firing incident in Jiribam. One individual died, and another was injured during a clash between security forces and a mob on Sunday night.

A Home Department order detailed the formation of a two-member inquiry committee to delve into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Eyewitness accounts suggest that the shots were fired by security forces, although the police have yet to confirm the source.

The inquiry panel, led by IGP (Intelligence) K Kabib and featuring Ningsen Worngam, DIG (Range III), will explore potential foul play by any individuals or authorities. The government expects the committee to report its findings within 30 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

