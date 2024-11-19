Manipur Firing Incident Prompts Senior SP's Ouster

The Manipur government has taken decisive action by relieving Senior SP (Combat) Nectar Sanjenbam of his duties following a controversial firing incident in Jiribam. One individual died, and another was injured during a clash between security forces and a mob on Sunday night.

A Home Department order detailed the formation of a two-member inquiry committee to delve into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Eyewitness accounts suggest that the shots were fired by security forces, although the police have yet to confirm the source.

The inquiry panel, led by IGP (Intelligence) K Kabib and featuring Ningsen Worngam, DIG (Range III), will explore potential foul play by any individuals or authorities. The government expects the committee to report its findings within 30 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)