Manipur Firing Incident Prompts Senior SP's Ouster
The Manipur government has relieved Senior SP Nectar Sanjenbam following a firing incident in Jiribam where one person died. An inquiry committee has been set up to investigate the incident, while police remain unsure of who opened fire. The committee's findings are expected within 30 days.
- Country:
- India
The Manipur government has taken decisive action by relieving Senior SP (Combat) Nectar Sanjenbam of his duties following a controversial firing incident in Jiribam. One individual died, and another was injured during a clash between security forces and a mob on Sunday night.
A Home Department order detailed the formation of a two-member inquiry committee to delve into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Eyewitness accounts suggest that the shots were fired by security forces, although the police have yet to confirm the source.
The inquiry panel, led by IGP (Intelligence) K Kabib and featuring Ningsen Worngam, DIG (Range III), will explore potential foul play by any individuals or authorities. The government expects the committee to report its findings within 30 days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- firing
- incident
- probe
- security
- committee
- inquiry
- Sanjenbam
- Home Department
- eyewitness
ALSO READ
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security
From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security
Parliamentary Committee Seeks Broad Perspectives on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024
North Korea's Troop Deployment Sparks International Condemnation and Security Alarm
Clash Over Waqf Bill: Opposition MPs Challenge Committee Chair