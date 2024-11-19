Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Malayalam Actor Siddique

The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Siddique in a rape case, requiring him to cooperate with investigators. The complaint was filed eight years after the alleged incident. The court noted earlier rejection of his bail plea and ongoing police investigation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 11:47 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to renowned Malayalam actor Siddique in a high-profile rape case, offering temporary relief amidst an ongoing investigation.

A bench led by Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma mandated Siddique to deposit his passport and comply fully with investigative authorities in the ongoing probe.

The apex court also acknowledged the delayed filing of the complaint, which was lodged in August this year, years after the reported incident in 2016, complicating the investigation handled by the Kerala Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

