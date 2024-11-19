Arrests Made in Crimean Naval Assassination
Two suspects have been arrested for the assassination of Valery Trankovsky, a senior Russian naval officer in Crimea, killed by a car bomb. The suspects, a man and a woman, confessed to the crime. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) allegedly orchestrated the attack.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian authorities have arrested two individuals suspected of assassinating a senior naval officer in Crimea last week. Investigators revealed that Valery Trankovsky, a naval captain, was killed by a car bomb in Sevastopol.
A source from Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) claimed responsibility, aiming high-profile Russian targets like Trankovsky. Russian officials identified the suspects as a 47-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, implicating them in bomb-making and surveillance activities.
In a video confession broadcasted by Russian news outlet Zvezda, the suspects admitted to being recruited by the SBU. Their motives and the authenticity of their confession remain under scrutiny amidst rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security
From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security
Germany Rallies Support for Ukraine's Winter Survival Amid Intensified Attacks
Wave of Airstrikes Hits Kharkiv: Destruction and Resilience in Ukraine
Orbiting Alliances: Russia and Iran's Scientific Leap