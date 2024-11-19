Arrests Made in Crimean Naval Assassination

Russian authorities have arrested two individuals suspected of assassinating a senior naval officer in Crimea last week. Investigators revealed that Valery Trankovsky, a naval captain, was killed by a car bomb in Sevastopol.

A source from Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) claimed responsibility, aiming high-profile Russian targets like Trankovsky. Russian officials identified the suspects as a 47-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, implicating them in bomb-making and surveillance activities.

In a video confession broadcasted by Russian news outlet Zvezda, the suspects admitted to being recruited by the SBU. Their motives and the authenticity of their confession remain under scrutiny amidst rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

