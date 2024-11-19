Vehicle Incident Sparks Concern Over Safety in Chinese Schools

In a disturbing incident in Hunan province, China, a vehicle plowed into a group outside an elementary school, injuring several children and adults. The incident occurred in the city of Changde, with students arriving for classes at Yong'an Elementary School around 8 am when a small white SUV caused chaos.

State media reports indicate the driver was subdued by parents and security officials. Although injuries were reported, the police confirmed there were no life-threatening cases. The driver, identified as 39-year-old Huang, is currently detained as investigations continue to ascertain the cause of the accident.

This event follows a series of violent acts involving vehicles and knives in China, underscoring ongoing concerns about safety. Social media users in China have expressed frustration and anger towards these recurring violent incidents, which challenge the government's narrative on maintaining social order.

(With inputs from agencies.)