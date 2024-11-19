Defiance in Imphal: Civil Society Stands Against AFSPA Reimposition
A rally organized by civil society organizations in Imphal West, Manipur, defied curfew to protest against the reimposition of AFSPA. The protest, halted by police, highlighted a recent violent incident in Jiribam, where AFSPA's reinstatement aggravated tensions. The law grants military forces broad authority in managing public order.
19-11-2024
India
- India
In a bold move defying the curfew, civil society organizations gathered in Manipur's Imphal West district to rally against the reimposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).
The protest, organized by the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO) and other local bodies, commenced in Kwakeithel and was curtailed by police at Keisampat junction, underscoring the ongoing unrest in the state.
The rally was held in response to a recent clash in Jiribam that resulted in casualties, amid growing concerns over the sweeping powers granted to security forces under AFSPA to maintain public order in disturbed areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
