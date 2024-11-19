Left Menu

Defiance in Imphal: Civil Society Stands Against AFSPA Reimposition

A rally organized by civil society organizations in Imphal West, Manipur, defied curfew to protest against the reimposition of AFSPA. The protest, halted by police, highlighted a recent violent incident in Jiribam, where AFSPA's reinstatement aggravated tensions. The law grants military forces broad authority in managing public order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:18 IST
Defiance in Imphal: Civil Society Stands Against AFSPA Reimposition
protest blockade Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move defying the curfew, civil society organizations gathered in Manipur's Imphal West district to rally against the reimposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

The protest, organized by the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO) and other local bodies, commenced in Kwakeithel and was curtailed by police at Keisampat junction, underscoring the ongoing unrest in the state.

The rally was held in response to a recent clash in Jiribam that resulted in casualties, amid growing concerns over the sweeping powers granted to security forces under AFSPA to maintain public order in disturbed areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024