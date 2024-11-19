Defiance in Imphal: Civil Society Stands Against AFSPA Reimposition

In a bold move defying the curfew, civil society organizations gathered in Manipur's Imphal West district to rally against the reimposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

The protest, organized by the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO) and other local bodies, commenced in Kwakeithel and was curtailed by police at Keisampat junction, underscoring the ongoing unrest in the state.

The rally was held in response to a recent clash in Jiribam that resulted in casualties, amid growing concerns over the sweeping powers granted to security forces under AFSPA to maintain public order in disturbed areas.

