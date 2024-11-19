Left Menu

Rising Violence: Spate of Attacks on Schools Grips China

Multiple children were injured when an SUV rammed into a group outside a primary school in China's Hunan province. This incident marks the third violent civilian attack in two weeks. Authorities are uncertain if it was an accident. Legal bodies stress zero-tolerance towards crimes on students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:16 IST
In a distressing development, several children were injured when an SUV plowed through groups of parents and students outside a primary school in China's Hunan province on Tuesday morning. This marks the third incident of civilian attacks in the country within a fortnight, sparking concerns over safety.

Authorities have yet to determine whether the crash in Changde city was an accident or a deliberate attack. The state's Xinhua news agency reported multiple student injuries, while the driver, a 39-year-old man surnamed Huang, has been detained by police for further investigation.

This event follows a series of violent incidents involving vehicles and knife attacks across China, prompting President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang to demand enhanced security measures. The Supreme People's Procuratorate has since called for stringent prosecution to curb these vicious crimes and strengthen public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

