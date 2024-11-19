Global Arms Fair IDEAS 2024 Showcases Pakistan's Defense Innovations

Left Menu

The 12th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024, held in Karachi, showcases products from 560 manufacturers, including major contributions from Turkiye and China. The event aims to promote Pakistan's defense industry on a global stage, featuring innovations like the Haider Main Battle Tank and Shahpar III drone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The 12th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 commenced in Karachi, drawing participants from 55 countries. Organized by Pakistan's Defence Export Promotion Organisation (DEPO), the event aims to showcase advancements in defense technology.

With over 560 defense manufacturers displaying their products, including 333 international exhibitors, the expo highlights significant participation from Turkiye and China.

Security measures were heightened following a ban on gatherings in Karachi. Iran and Italy marked their inaugural presence per the organizers, with Pakistan flaunting its Haider MBT and Shahpar III drone to affirm its industry growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

